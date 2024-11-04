NDTV ProfitBusinessNTPC, ONGC Collaborate To Work In New And Renewable Energy Space
ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC, ONGC Collaborate To Work In New And Renewable Energy Space

NGEL has also submitted an application to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the incorporation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company with OGL.

04 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The JV will venture into various renewable energy and new energy opportunities, including solar, wind, energy storage, e-mobility, carbon credits and green credits. (Photo Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The JV will venture into various renewable energy and new energy opportunities, including solar, wind, energy storage, e-mobility, carbon credits and green credits. (Photo Source: Freepik)

Power giant NTPC and oil major ONGC on Monday announced that they have joined hands to explore opportunities in the area of new and renewable energy. The two entities will form a joint venture through their respective subsidiaries, NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC and ONGC have collaborated to form a Joint Venture Company through their Green Energy Subsidiaries (NTPC Green Energy Ltd. and ONGC Green Energy Ltd.) to further promote their interest in renewable and new energy arena," it said.

NGEL has also submitted an application to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for the incorporation of a 50:50 Joint Venture Company with OGL, the statement said.

ALSO READ

NTPC To ACME Solar: Five Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch Out For
Opinion
NTPC To ACME Solar: Five Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch Out For
Read More

The JV will venture into various renewable energy and new energy opportunities, including solar, wind, energy storage, e-mobility, carbon credits and green credits.

It will also seek opportunities to acquire renewable energy assets and consider participation in upcoming offshore wind tenders in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

"Considering their domain expertise and resources, both entities are poised to contribute significantly to India's renewable energy landscape, driving innovation and fostering environmental stewardship," the statement said.

ALSO READ

India's Growing LNG Importers Majorly Benefits One Oil And Gas Company
Opinion
India's Growing LNG Importers Majorly Benefits One Oil And Gas Company
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT