NDTV ProfitBusinessNSE To Provide Financial Literacy To Zomato Delivery Partners
ADVERTISEMENT

NSE To Provide Financial Literacy To Zomato Delivery Partners

As a part of the pact, fundamental aspects of personal finance management and the basics of investing will be covered.

12 Nov 2024, 05:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Zomato delivery partner loading food parcel. (Photo source:&nbsp;Deepinder Goyal/ X)</p></div>
A Zomato delivery partner loading food parcel. (Photo source: Deepinder Goyal/ X)

The National Stock Exchange of India on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. to promote financial literacy and investor awareness programmes among the gig economy workers.

This partnership aims to launch an extensive financial literacy and investor awareness drive, specifically designed for Zomato's delivery partners, impacting the lives of over 50,000 gig workers across the country, NSE said in a statement.

As a part of the pact, fundamental aspects of personal finance management and the basics of investing will be covered. Topics will include budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and insurance, among others.

ALSO READ

Zomato Launches Food Rescue Feature To Minimise Wastage: Here's How It Works
Opinion
Zomato Launches Food Rescue Feature To Minimise Wastage: Here's How It Works
Read More

To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, the programme will be conducted in multiple regional languages, catering to a diverse audience among the gig workforce.

"This partnership with Zomato is a significant step in expanding our outreach to a critical segment of the workforce that drives the digital economy. By equipping delivery partners with financial skills, we aim to contribute to their financial independence and overall financial well-being," Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said, this programme has been curated to suit delivery partners' needs to equip them with the right knowledge and skill-set to become financially independent.

"Over 2,000 delivery partners have already taken a step toward financial literacy, and we're looking forward to scaling this further in the next few months," he said.

ALSO READ

Awfis To Design And Manage Large Office Space For NSE At Mumbai's BKC
Opinion
Awfis To Design And Manage Large Office Space For NSE At Mumbai's BKC
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT