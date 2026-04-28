Noida International Airport Gets BCAS Nod For Aerodrome Safety Plan

Noida International Airport on Tuesday said it has received approval for its Aerodrome Safety Plan from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), marking a key step towards flight operations.

The airport said it was working closely with airlines and partners to finalise a date for commencement of flight operations.

"Noida International Airport has received approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. This marks an important milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness and confirms that the security framework and procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements," the airport said in a statement.

"Following this, we will work closely with airlines and partners to finalise a mutually aligned date for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations," it said.

The update comes close on the heels of the airport replacing its expat CEO Christoph Schnellman amid speculation that the delay in flight operations at the airport was due to the non-Indian origin of the top executive which was not permitted by the BCAS. Nitu Samra was announced as the interim CEO of the airport last Friday.

The Aerodrome Safety Plan is a crucial requirement for airports as it defines standard operating procedures for aircraft movement, emergency response, ground handling, and coordination between aviation authorities, airlines and airport operators, thereby minimising risks and enhancing overall safety, officials said.

Noida International Airport, a greenfield project coming up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is among the country's major infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic growth.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

Once operational, it is expected to ease congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and emerge as a key aviation hub for the National Capital Region.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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