NHPC Bags 200 MW Solar Project In Khavda Renewable Energy Park In Gujarat

15 Mar 2024, 05:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@aj5tdt?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Anders J</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-and-blue-solar-panels-hxUcl0nUsIY?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by Anders J on Unsplash

State-run hydro power giant NHPC has bagged a 200 MW solar project which will be set up at Gujarat State Electricity Corporation's 1,125 MW renewable energy park at Khavda, in Gujarat.

The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by GUVNL (Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam) on March 2, 2024 and the Letter of Intent was issued on March 14, 2024, a company statement said.

The project was secured at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

The project will generate about 473 million units in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units.

The NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of about Rs 847 crore.

