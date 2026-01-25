Get App
NHAI Plans To Pare Debt To Below Rs 2 Lakh Crore By March 2026

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Read Time: 2 mins
Inline with the government policy, NHAI has not borrowed since 2023 and since then the debt liability was reduced by around 32%," an official said.
(Photo: NHAI)

State-owned NHAI is planning to reduce its debt to below Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year ending March, a senior government official said on Sunday.

NHAI's debt liability had peaked at Rs 3.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. As of December 31, 2025, the debt stands at Rs 2,35,947 crore.

"In line with the government policy, NHAI has not borrowed since 2023 and since then the debt liability was reduced by around 32%," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Further, to reduce its overall debt, he said NHAI has prepaid liabilities of Rs 86,000 crore of which Rs 50,000 crore was NSSF loan.

"No specific target for the current year was fixed but the debt liability is planned to be brought down below Rs 2,00,000 crore," the official said.

Retiring this debt ahead of schedule has resulted in a steep decrease of NHAI debt.

Due to proactive negotiation with banks, NHAI was able to reduce its interest burden by refixing interest rates lower by about 80 basis points during the last two years which resulted in savings above Rs 3,500 crore.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

