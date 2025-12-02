NHAI Partners With Reliance Jio To Deploy Phone-Based Safety Alert System On National Highways

The National Highway Authority Of India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Reliance Jio for a telecom-based safety alert system across the country's national highway network, according to a PIB release.

The system is expected "to enhance safety and offer seamless travel experience on National Highways." The system will use Jio's existing 4G and 5G network to give travellers advance warnings on their mobile phones as they approach identified risk locations such as accident-prone stretches, stray-cattle zones, fog-affected areas and emergency diversions.

The initiative aims to strengthen road-safety by providing timely information to National Highway users, enabling them to adjust speed and driving behaviour well in advance, the release said.

Alerts will be sent through SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority calls to National Highway users.

The system will be integrated in a phased manner with NHAI’s digital platforms, including ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and emergency helpline number 1033.

The automated system will work for all Jio mobile users on or near the National Highways and will provide early warning to National Highway commuters before they enter a hazardous zone.

The solution will use existing telecom towers and can be deployed quickly, without additional roadside hardware. This strategic partnership shall leverage Jio's digital infrastructure – serving over 500 million subscribers in the country.

“This initiative marks an important step forward in providing timely and reliable information to commuters, enabling them to make informed decisions and adopt safer driving practices well in advance. I am sure that this initiative will set a new benchmark in technology-enabled road safety management on the National Highway," NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav said.

Jyotindra Thacker, president, Reliance Jio, stated that the initiative uses the reach of Jio’s telecom network to deliver timely safety alerts at scale, contributing to safer and more informed National Highway travel.

The initial pilot deployment of the initiative will support risk-zone identification and alert thresholds under few regional offices in NHAI. The initiative will fully comply with all applicable regulatory provisions and data-protection requirements.

NHAI will take similar exercise with other telecom service providers also. By combining robust digital infrastructure with real-time communication tools, the initiative will help to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce preventable road incidents, the release said.