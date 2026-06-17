Newly Listed Vedanta Power Eyes Hydro, Battery Storage, Nuclear Energy For Future Growth

Newly listed Vedanta Power on Wednesday said it is evaluating a foray into hydro, battery storage, and nuclear energy as part of a long-term diversification plan.

The company said it recognises nuclear energy as a clean, reliable round-the-clock power source and a key enabler of the country's energy transition.

Vedanta Power Ltd has listed its shares on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The listing ceremony on June 15 was led by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The listing marks an important inflection point for Vedanta Power as a focused, independent business built on a strong operational foundation and positioned to support India's rapidly growing energy demand, the company said in a statement.

The other newly demerged businesses -- aluminium, oil and gas, and iron and steel -- also commenced trading on the exchanges alongside Vedanta Power.

ALSO READ: BMW Forecasts Margin as Low as 1%, Sending Stock Tumbling

The company plans to scale its capacity to 20 GW, with the long-term ambition to be among the top-three private-sector power companies in the country.

As part of this journey, Vedanta Power expects to commission the second 600 MW unit at its Sakti plant in the second half of FY27 and increase total capacity to 12 GW by FY33.

A significant portion of this expansion is expected to be driven through brownfield projects, leveraging existing infrastructure and operational advantages, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.