Neal Mohan Named TIME's 2025 CEO Of The Year 2025: A Look At Indian-Origin YouTube Head's Success Story

Neal Mohan was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1973. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BS in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1996 and received an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2005.

In his interaction with TIME, he described the impact Star Wars had on him. "That movie changed my life," he said.

A Yoda figurine, given to him by his mother, still holds pride of place on his desk. At age 12, during the mid-1980s, he and his two brothers were relocated by their parents to Lucknow, India, a move that came as quite a shock.

"I was upset at losing my friends," he said. He eventually returned to the United States.