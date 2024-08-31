Narain Karthikeyan-Backed DriveX Mobility Revs Up With 57th Outlet Launch In India
Integrated platform for refurbished two-wheelers DriveX Mobility Pvt. has strengthened its presence with the inauguration of the eighth company-owned and company-operated outlet in the city, a top official said.
With the launch of the new outlet, the total presence of DriveX Mobility, backed by ace racer and India's F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, increased to 57 across the country.
Chennai dubbed as the "automobile capital of India" is one of the major locations for DriveX's growth plan. With the new outlet launch, DriveX establishes its presence in the economically vibrant city, a company statement said.
After the inauguration of the Chennai store, DriveX Mobility's Founder and Managing Director Narain Karthikeyan said, "The launch of our eighth store in Chennai is a tremendous deal of pride."
"Chennai has a deep-rooted heritage in the automobile industry, and we are excited to bring our exclusive offerings to its discerning customers. The new store is a step towards further cementing our philosophy of delivering an unmatched experience built on trust, quality and transparency," Karthikeyan said.
The Chennai store launch has become a key step to make DriveX the most trusted brand in choosing a refurbished two-wheeler in the country. "We are excited to use Chennai's excellent connectivity and rich automotive heritage to enhance and expand our customer service," he added.