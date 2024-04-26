Musk Is Once Again Richer Than Zuckerberg As Fortunes Reverse

Meta shares fell 11% Thursday in New York after the social media company said second-quarter sales were likely to come in below estimates. Zuckerberg’s one-day drop in net worth is the 11th-largest ever related to a stock move among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with his fortune now at $157 billion. Musk, 52, added $5.8 billion in wealth to $184 billion as Tesla stock continued its post-earnings rally.