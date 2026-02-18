Mundra To Marseille: Adani Ports Signs IMEC Pact To Advance Links With France

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with France's Port of Marseille Fos to deepen cooperation on trade facilitation, port innovation, and energy transition. The MoU was signed during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai.

The partnership proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to strengthen coordination among key ports along the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) route, reinforcing connectivity between India and the European Union, a statement said.

The IMEC was launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi as a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean-energy pathways.

Marseille Fos is one of Europe's largest integrated multi modal port ecosystems. The MoU establishes a more structured and coordinated pathway to facilitate India-EU trade flows, set to be boosted by the free trade deal signed last month.

On the eastern gateway of IMEC, Adani's ports at Mundra and Hazira form a multimodal logistics hub connecting South Asia to West Asia. Through this MoU, Marseille Fos strengthens the western European gateway of the corridor, adding approximately 70 million tonnes of capacity and extending IMEC's reach deeper into Europe, the company said.

The partnership entails technical exchange and capacity building in port digitalisation, smart-port platforms, data interoperability, cybersecurity, alternative fuels, shore power supply and low-carbon bunkering.

"At APSEZ, our ports in Hazira and Mundra on India's western coast have already established a seamless

pathway across the first and middle legs of the corridor. With this MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France, we have now successfully connected the final leg to Europe," said APSEZ CEO Ashwani Gupta.

Adani Ports has outlined a massive Rs 75,000 crore capital expenditure plan for the five-year period leading up to FY29 to expand its ports and logistics infrastructure. The strategy aims to achieve 1 billion tonnes of cargo handling capacity by 2030, with a FY26 capex guidance of Rs 11,000-12,000 crore.

