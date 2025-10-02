Moody's Upgrades Outlook On JSW Steel To Positive From Stable

Moody's Ratings upgraded its outlook on domestic steel major JSW Steel and its US-based arm Periama Holdings LLC to positive from stable.

The change in outlook reflects JSW Steel's meaningful expansion in operating scale, reinforcing its position as India's largest steel producer, Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Ratings Assistant Vice President and Analyst said in a report on Wednesday.

Hui Ting Sim said the ramp-up of operations at recently completed projects will drive higher earnings and support sustained improvement in the company's credit metrics.

The rating action also reflects our expectation that JSW Steel will implement its growth plans with financial discipline, and it will proactively manage the refinancing of significant debt obligations, the analyst said.

The rating action also reflects our expectation that JSW Steel will implement its growth plans with financial discipline, and it will proactively manage the refinancing of significant debt obligations, the analyst said.

On the rationale behind the move, Moody's said JSW Steel's production capacity grew by around 20% over the past fifteen months to reach 35.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with plans for a further increase of about 20% by 2028.

In FY25, the company commissioned 6 mtpa of crude steel capacity in India. It also intends to add 2.2 mtpa at Vijayanagar and Salem through debottlenecking projects in the next 12 months, and an additional 5 mtpa at Dolvi and 0.5 mtpa at Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) by FY28.

The substantial increase in JSW Steel's production capacity supports its ability to meet India's growing steel demand. India is the world's second-largest steel market, with steel consumption rising over 10% annually for the past four years.

"We anticipate that steel demand in India will grow at a 5-7% compound annual growth rate until 2030, fuelled by infrastructure spending, construction projects, and expansion in industrial production to meet the needs of a rising population," the report said.