Microsoft India Profit Grows 39% To Rs 1,245 Crore In FY25; Revenue Up At Rs 28,754 Crore
Its revenue from operations increased by 27.44% to Rs 28,754.77 crore during FY25 from Rs 22,561.91 crore a year ago.
IT giant Microsoft India has reported a 38.66% rise in its profit to Rs 1,245.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to its regulatory filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Monday.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 898 crore in the financial year (FY) 2024.
An email query sent to Microsoft India on its financial performance elicited no reply.
The total revenue surged 28% to Rs 29,303 crore.
'Microsoft Corporation (India) Private LTD reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 29,303 crore, a 28% jump since the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal year were reported as Rs 27,624 crore,' Tofler said.
The major expense component of the company is cost royalty, which increased by about 29% on a year-over-year basis to Rs 20,294.13 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,738.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.
According to Tofler's analysis, Microsoft India's employee cost increased by 14.5% to Rs 1567.9 crore during the period under review from Rs 1,368.6 crore in FY24.