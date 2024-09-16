Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra Diagnosed With Cancer, Will Continue Working

(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra will undergo treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma while remaining actively involved in the payments firm’s daily operations.

Mehra’s blood cancer “was detected very early, with scans and biopsies indicating it is highly localized and curable,” Mastercard said in a statement Monday. His long-term prognosis is “excellent,” the company said.

Mehra joined Mastercard in 2010 and became the firm’s top financial official in April of 2019, according to a company biography. He has been “instrumental in shaping the company’s growth and transformation efforts” after occupying several roles across the business, including corporate treasurer, according to the firm.

Mehra, who also sits on the board of Salesforce Inc., will be working remotely for “the coming months,” Mastercard said.

Top banking executives have a long history of continuing to work during treatment after receiving cancer diagnoses. Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan oversaw the firm from home during three months of treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, then immediately returned to the office last year. Lloyd Blankfein ran Goldman Sachs Group Inc. while undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma in 2015.