Mahindra & Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Passenger, Commercial Vehicles From January 2024

06 Dec 2023, 07:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: Mahindra &amp; Mahindra/Facebook)</p></div>
(Photo source: Mahindra & Mahindra/Facebook)

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its passenger and commercial vehicle model range from January next year.

This adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, the company said in a statement.

The company has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers, it added.

The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, the automaker stated.

