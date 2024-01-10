ADVERTISEMENT
Lupin Introduces Generic Product In U.S. Market
The company's product is the generic equivalent of PF Prism CV's Chantix tablets, it added.
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched a product, used as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, in the U.S. market.
The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.
It is indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.
As per the IQVIA data, Varenicline tablets had estimated annual sales of $412 million in the US.
Shares of the company were trading 0.75% up at Rs 1,406.50 apiece on the BSE.
