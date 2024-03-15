Lupin Gets U.S.FDA Nod For Generic Antibacterial Drug

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLupin Gets U.S.FDA Nod For Generic Antibacterial Drug
The company has received approval from the U.S.FDA for Doxycycline for Injection USP, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

15 Mar 2024, 07:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication to treat bacterial infections, in America.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Vibramycin for injection, it added.

The product will be manufactured at its Nagpur facility, Lupin said.

Doxycycline for Injection USP is indicated to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

As per the IQVIA MAT January 2024 data, Doxycycline for Injection USP had estimated annual sales of $47 million in the U.S. market.

