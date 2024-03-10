Lucknow's New Airport Terminal To Serve 3.8 Crore Passengers Annually By 2047-48

The newly integrated terminal 3 (T3) at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is built to handle around 80 lakh passengers a year -- around 4,000 passengers a day during peak hours.

Currently developing at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore, the terminal's phase 2 is expected to enhance the handling capacity to 1.3 crore passengers per annum.

Speaking at the inaugration event, Karan Adani, managing director at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd said that the "master plan aims to expand the airport's capacity to ultimately serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48."

He said, "This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure – we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state."

The terminal which was virtually inaugurated today, March 10, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, boasts of 72 check-in counters (including 17 for self-baggage drop) and 62 immigration counters (27 emigration and 35 arrival immigration counters) and will cater to both domestic and international flights. Passenger boarding gates from 7 to 13 have been added supplemented by additional boarding bridges.

T3 is also expected to simplify travel with technologies such as DigiYatra, common use self-service kiosks, automated tray retrieval systems, and advanced baggage screening machines. It is also be a multi-modal travel hub with metro connectivity, intercity electric bus service, and app-based taxi services.

Visuals shared by the Lucknow airport on X (formerly Twitter) show check-in counters with illuminated motifs of ‘Chikankari’ and ‘Mukaish’ embroidery. Also, graphics on the frosting depict stories from epics, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Separately the Adani Group has also signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for the operation, management and development of six airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.