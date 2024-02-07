NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLife Insurers' Revenue Rises 27% In January, SBI Life Outshines Peers
Life Insurers' Revenue Rises 27% In January, SBI Life Outshines Peers

SBI Life Insurance reported the highest revenue among private listed players and the maximum year-on-year growth in new business premium in January.

07 Feb 2024, 05:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's life insurers saw a rise in revenue growth in January, as compared with the previous year.

The industry's new business premium rose 27% to Rs 33,560 crore in January, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Wednesday. A 10% increase in the total number of policies sold aided the rise.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—which is to bring the single lump-sum premium at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 25% higher than January last year. And the retail-weighted received premium was 15% higher than last year.

SBI Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private listed players and the maximum year-on-year growth in new business premiums in January.

Private Insurers' Performance

  • The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 14,639 crore in January, which is 32% higher year-on-year.

  • The APE was up 18% year-on-year.

  • The retail-weighted received premium was 20% higher than last year.

Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In January:

Life Insurance Corp. Of India

  • LIC's revenue was Rs 18,921 crore, up 24% over January last year.

  • The APE rose 36% year-on-year.

  • Retail WRP gained 7% over the same period last year.

  • Market share fell to 58.6% from 64.7%.

HDFC Life Insurance Co.

  • Revenue from HDFC Life was up 2% at Rs 2,400 crore, as compared with the same period last year.

  • On an APE basis, it rose 10% over last January.

  • Retail WRP was 17% higher year-on-year.

  • The market share was at 8% versus 7% last year.

SBI Life Insurance Co.

  • The company reported the highest revenue among listed peers in January.

  • SBI Life's new business premium jumped 103% to Rs 5,219 crore.

  • On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 35% over last January. This was on the back of a strong uptick in the group single premium policies.

  • Retail WRP was up 17% over January 2023.

  • SBI Life's market share expanded to 11% from 8.1%.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.

  • The new business premium stood at Rs 1,565 crore, a 9% rise year-on-year.

  • On a weighted average basis, it rose 3% over last year.

  • The retail WRP reported growth of 22% over January 2023.

  • Market share is at 4.6% up to January versus 4.3% last year.

