Life Insurers' Revenue Rises 27% In January, SBI Life Outshines Peers

India's life insurers saw a rise in revenue growth in January, as compared with the previous year.

The industry's new business premium rose 27% to Rs 33,560 crore in January, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Wednesday. A 10% increase in the total number of policies sold aided the rise.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—which is to bring the single lump-sum premium at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 25% higher than January last year. And the retail-weighted received premium was 15% higher than last year.

SBI Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private listed players and the maximum year-on-year growth in new business premiums in January.