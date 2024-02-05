ADVERTISEMENT
LIC Launches New Plan Index Plus
The plan offers life insurance cover-cum-savings throughout the term of the policy, LIC said in a statement.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday announced the launch of unit linked, regular premium, individual life insurance plan Index Plus.
"Guaranteed additions as a percentage of annualised premium shall be added to the unit fund on completion of specific duration of policy years under an in-force policy and shall be utilised to purchase units," it said.
There is an option to partially withdraw the units at any time after the five-year lock-in period subject to conditions, it said.
