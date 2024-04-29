NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKinetic Green Energy Appoints Debashis Mitra As President Of 3W Business Unit
ADVERTISEMENT

Kinetic Green Energy Appoints Debashis Mitra As President Of 3W Business Unit

Debashis Mitra appointed as President of Kinetic Green Energy's 3W business unit, focusing on expanding market share and strengthening the network.

29 Apr 2024, 10:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Pic courtesy: Kinetic Green)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Pic courtesy: Kinetic Green)

Electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Debashis Mitra as President of its three-wheeler business.

Mitra, an automotive industry veteran, will focus on advancing the company's three-wheeler business, strengthen network and expand the market share, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said in a statement.

He will oversee the entire 'profit and loss responsibilities' of the three-wheeler strategic business unit and work closely with R&D and operations/sourcing leadership to drive efficiency and product innovation, it added.

Mitra will assume the position currently held by Paul Zacharia, the President of three-wheeler, who will retire in June 2024.

He has previously worked with various firms, including AltiGreen, Greaves Cotton, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar, Hindustan Motors, and Atlas Copco.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT