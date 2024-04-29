KEC International Bags Rs 1,036-Crore Orders Across Verticals

KEC International Ltd. has won orders worth Rs 1,036 crore across various businesses. The company has received transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and the US.

It will set up overhead transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates and supply towers, hardware and poles in America, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The global engineering, procurement, and construction major also received additional work in the conventional segment in India and an order to supply various types of cables in India and overseas, it said.

The orders have helped improve their presence in the Middle East, along with enhancing the order book, said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International.

"The order inflows at the start of the financial year reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted order intake for the year."

KEC International has a presence in power transmission and distribution, railways, civil and urban infrastructure, solar, oil and gas pipelines, and cables.

Shares of KEC International closed 0.70% higher at Rs 731.35 apiece, as compared with a 1.28% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.