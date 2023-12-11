ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel Output Grows 11% To 22 Lakh Tonnes In November
The company produced 19.94 LT in the same month last year, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.
In India, JSW Steel produced 21.14 LT of steel, up 7% over 19.70 LT in November 2022.
JSW Steel USA Ohio, its stepdown subsidiary in the U.S., produced 0.90 LT steel higher from 0.24 LT in the previous year.
Capacity utilisation at Indian operations level stood at 90% for November 2023.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, $23 billion JSW Group which also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.
