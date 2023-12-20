NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW Energy Arm To Provide Bank Guarantee For Rs 954 Crore Loan
JSW Energy Arm To Provide Bank Guarantee For Rs 954 Crore Loan

20 Dec 2023, 11:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Energy plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. (Photo: Company’s website)</p></div>
JSW Energy plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. (Photo: Company’s website)

JSW Energy Ltd. on Wednesday said one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd., will provide a corporate guarantee on behalf of Barmer Lignite Mining Co. for availing a loan of up to Rs 954 crore.

Barmer Lignite Mining is a joint venture of JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd and Rajasthan State Mines & Minerals Ltd. JSW Energy arm holds 51% stake in the JV.

JSW Energy (Barmer), which is a promoter of Barmer Lignite Mining, has issued a promoter undertaking to Bank of Baroda, which will provide the loan, an exchange filing said.

'JSWEBL will also be providing a corporate guarantee in favour of the bank in connection with the above loan,' the filing said.

The corporate guarantee shall be a contingent liability for JSWEBL, which is a wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, it said.

At this point, there is no impact of the said promoter undertaking and the corporate guarantee on the company, it added.

