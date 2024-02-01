ADVERTISEMENT
JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha Resigns
JSPL's Managing Director Bimlendra Jha has resigned, citing personal reasons.
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Thursday said its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha has resigned from the company.
Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Wholetime Director, will be assuming the responsibilities of Managing Director, for the time-being, the company said.
"Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, has resigned citing personal reasons, with effect from Jan. 31, 2024. The company appreciates his valuable contributions during his tenure with the company as MD," it said.
Jha will continue to be associated with the company in the capacity of advisor, JSPL added.
