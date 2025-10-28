Jio Leads Telecom Subscribers' Growth, BSNL Maintains Lead Over Airtel In September

Reliance Jio continued to lead in new customer additions in September 2025, with the net addition of 212,662 wireline subscribers and 32.49 lakh mobile subscribers in the month, according to a Trai report released on Monday.

State-run BSNL also maintained its lead over Bharti Airtel in net new mobile subscriber addition in September 2025.

With growth in its fixed wireless broadband customer base, Reliance Jio's total subscriber base for the first time crossed 50 crore. Its total subscriber base stood at over 50.64 crore.

State-run BSNL maintained its lead over Bharti Airtel in mobile subscriber base. The public sector telecom firm added 5.24 lakh subscribers compared to 4.37 lakh added by Bharti Airtel, according to the telecom regulator Trai's monthly subscriber report for September 2025.

The highest number of active wireless (Mobile) subscribers in September 2025 as per record was 108.85 crore.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), state-run MTNL and Reliance Communications continued to lose mobile subscribers.

Vi lost 7.44 lakh mobile customers, MTNL 56,928 and RCom lost 13 subscribers.

In the wireline segment, Bharti Airtel followed Reliance Jio by adding 97,383 customers and Reliance Communications added 6,456. Tata Teleservices was the biggest loser in the segment with a decline of 1.63 lakh wireline subscribers.

It was followed by MTNL which lost 32,930 subscribers, APSFL 19,049 Quadrant 1,733, BSNL 3110 and VI lost 3,125 subscribers.

The total telecom subscriber base of the country grew marginally to 122.89 crore in September with wireless segment contributing 118.23 crore subscribers and wireline accounting for 4.66 crore customers. The broadband subscriber base in the country inched close to the 100 crore mark with growth of about half a per cent to 99.56 crore.

Wireless segment contributed 95.12 crore broadband customers to the total base and wireline 4.44 crore. Reliance Jio led the broadband segment with 50.54 crore customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with broadband subscriber base of 31 crore, Vi 12.77 crore, BSNL 3.47 crore and Atria Convergence 23.4 lakh broadband subscribers.

Top five broadband players held 98.5 per cent share of the total market in September 2025, according to the report.