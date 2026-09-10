Jefferies To Wind Down Outsourced Fixed-Income Trading Business

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is winding down its outsourced fixed-income trading desk, stepping back from a business the firm sought to expand just a year ago.

Joram Siegel, Jefferies' head of fixed-income outsourced trading, is leaving the firm, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified citing private information. He joined in early 2024 after leading a similar operation at Marex, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment. Siegel didn't respond to a message seeking comment.

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Last year, Jefferies had been hiring new traders for the business that offers fixed-income trading for resource-strapped asset managers. The firm's retreat is a sign of the challenges of expanding the outsourced trading business to new areas.

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At least 15% of equity buy-side traders are tapping outsourced-trading providers to supplement their own internal operations, up from 10% two years ago, according to a survey by financial analytics firm Crisil Coalition Greenwich.

According to Crisil Coalition, there are at least 30 firms offering the services. They range from bigger firms that also offer a range of other services such as Bank of New York Mellon Corp., to independent specialists such as Tourmaline Partners.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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