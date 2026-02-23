ITC Hotels Accelerates Expansion With Landmark Welcomhotel Mohali Launch

ITC Hotels has opened its 30th Welcomhotel in Mohali. The 113-room hotel sits near Chandigarh International Airport and next to CP67 Mall, providing easy access for business travellers and visitors exploring the Tricity region, which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.

Speaking at the launch, Anil Chadha, Managing Director of ITC Hotels, said, “The launch of Welcomhotel Mohali reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in high-growth urban markets while delivering enriching experiences rooted in our renowned service excellence. Mohali's location and its rapid evolution as a commercial, IT, and lifestyle hub makes it a strategic addition to brand Welcomhotel.”

The hotel combines modern design with practical spaces to cater to different types of guests. Its rooms and suites offer comfort and contemporary style. Business travellers can use the meeting and banqueting spaces, while leisure visitors can enjoy the swimming pool, fitness centre, and a spa that will open soon.

Welcomhotel Mohali offers a range of dining experiences. The all-day dining restaurant WelcomCafé serves global and regional cuisine. The in-house bar Swizzle provides a casual spot for drinks, and the upcoming restaurant Kebabs and Kurries will focus on traditional flavours. Guests can also try local dishes at WelcomSthalika, including Makki ki Roti, Sarson ka Saag, Butter Chicken, and Kadhai Paneer.

Bhupinder Gujral, Managing Director of Gujrals Restaurants and Hotels Limited, said, “We are proud to associate with ITC Hotels in bringing the Welcomhotel brand to Mohali. This project has been envisioned as a contemporary hospitality destination that complements the city's dynamic growth while offering guests refined comfort and warm service. We believe Welcomhotel Mohali will emerge as a preferred address for both travellers and the local community.”

ITC Hotels' Welcomhotel brand targets travellers who want more than a place to stay. From business professionals to leisure seekers, the brand focuses on comfort, local culture, and thoughtful service.

Welcomhotel properties across India, from hill stations and beaches to deserts and cities, combine modern design with regional aesthetics. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms, dining options, wellness facilities, and curated experiences that reflect the local culture.

Business travellers benefit from spaces and services that make work efficient while allowing time for relaxation or a quick workout. Leisure travellers can explore destinations like locals, discovering hidden trails, culture, and food. Those seeking enrichment can join activities such as craft workshops or cooking classes that connect them with the region.

Some notable Welcomhotel properties include:

Welcomhotel Shimla, Mashobra: Offers forested views, well-appointed interiors, and leisure activities.

Welcomhotel Bay Island, Port Blair: Built on cascading decks overlooking the Bay of Bengal, it provides an island experience.

Welcomhotel Pine N Peak, Pahalgam: Highlights Kashmiri architecture with scenic views of the Lidder River and snow-capped mountains.

Welcomhotel The Savoy, Mussoorie: A century-old property blending Gothic architecture with modern facilities.

Welcomhotel Jodhpur: Focuses on local culture with large rooms, signature dining, and desert wildlife experiences.

