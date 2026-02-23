Canada Tightens Post-Study Work Rules: What International Students Must Know About PGWP Changes

Canada has updated key rules for its popular Post-Graduation Work Permit programme, introducing new language proof requirements and reinforcing eligibility conditions for international students seeking to stay back and work after completing their studies.

According to the Government of Canada, graduates must now carefully review eligibility criteria, particularly in light of changes introduced from November 1, 2024.

What Is the PGWP?

The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) is an open work permit that allows eligible international graduates to work for most employers in Canada after finishing their studies. The Government of Canada states that the PGWP is designed to help students gain “valuable Canadian work experience” — often a critical pathway toward permanent residency.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify, students must graduate from an eligible programme offered by a designated learning institution (DLI). However, the government cautions that graduating from a DLI “doesn't automatically make you eligible for a PGWP.” Students are advised to check the official DLI list to confirm whether both their institution and specific programme qualify.

New Language Requirement From November 2024

A key update affects applicants filing on or after November 1, 2024. The Government of Canada says most applicants must now provide proof of approved language test results when applying for the PGWP.

However, exemptions apply to:

Students who submitted their PGWP application before November 1, 2024

Graduates of flight schools

These applicants are not required to meet the new language testing criteria.

How Long Is the PGWP Valid?

The duration of the work permit depends on several factors:

The level of study

The length of the study programme

The expiry date of the applicant's passport

The government clarifies that the permit is issued for whichever of these periods comes first.

For master's degree programmes, special rules have applied since February 15, 2024. For all other programmes, validity is generally linked to the length of completed study.

Passport Validity Rule

One of the most important technical requirements relates to passport validity.

The Government of Canada advises students to ensure their passport is valid for the full period for which they may be eligible.

A work permit "will only be issued for the period your passport is valid", the official guidance states.

If a passport expires earlier than the full eligible duration, graduates can:

Renew their passport

Submit a paper application to extend their PGWP for the remaining eligible period

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for a PGWP

Step 1: Check Eligibility: Confirm that your school is a designated learning institution and that your programme qualifies.

Step 2: Review Language Rules: If applying on or after November 1, 2024, determine whether you must submit approved language test results.

Step 3: Verify Passport Validity: Ensure your passport remains valid for the entire eligible duration.

Step 4: Gather Documents: Prepare:

Proof of graduation

Official transcripts

Passport copy

Language test results (if required)

Step 5: Submit Application: Apply through the official process within the required timeframe after completing your studies.

Step 6: Apply for Extension (If Needed): If your passport expires early, renew it and file a paper application to extend your PGWP.

The Government of Canada has advised students to review official guidance carefully before applying to avoid delays or refusals. For thousands of international students — particularly from countries such as India — the PGWP remains a critical bridge between education and long-term immigration prospects. However, with tighter documentation and language requirements now in place, compliance will be key.

