Iran-US War: Plastic Makers Pass On Price Hikes As Input Costs Jump 50-60% In March

India's plastic manufacturing sector is grappling with a sharp surge in input costs, driven by a steep rise in polymer prices amid ongoing war in West Asia. The spike, which has intensified through March 2026, is beginning to cascade across industries that rely heavily on plastics from FMCG and automobiles to construction and agriculture.

According to industry estimates, plastic companies have witnessed a 50-60% increase in input costs during March, primarily due to rising prices of crude oil derivatives such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride. As supply disruptions and volatility in crude markets persist, manufacturers are facing mounting pressure on margins.

To offset the impact, companies have already started passing on the cost burden. Price hikes in finished plastic products range widely from 20% to as high as 100%, depending on the product category and end-use industry. Key players in the sector include Supreme Industries, Astral, Shaily Engineering, Finolex Industries and Time Technoplast, all of whom are exposed to fluctuations in raw material costs.

The surge in polymer prices has been particularly sharp in March. Polypropylene (PP) prices have risen by around 60%, while polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices are up approximately 55%. Polyethylene (PE), another widely used polymer, has seen prices increase by about 49%. These materials are all derived from crude oil, making them highly sensitive to global supply disruptions.

Among these, PVC has seen one of the steepest increases, with frequent price revisions through the month. NDTV Profit had earlier reported multiple hikes in PVC prices, including an increase of Rs 6 per kg starting March 17. Cumulatively, PVC prices have risen by around Rs 30 per kg in March alone, taking the overall increase in 2026 to nearly Rs 40 per kg.

At present, PVC prices are hovering around Rs 107 per kg, levels last seen in July 2024. The sharp escalation has significant implications for sectors such as construction and infrastructure, where PVC is extensively used in pipes, fittings and other applications.

India's plastic consumption exceeds 22 million tonnes annually, highlighting the scale at which such price movements can affect the broader economy. Plastics are a critical input across multiple sectors, and the current surge is expected to have a widespread impact.

The packaging and FMCG sector, which accounts for about 40% of plastic usage, is the most exposed. From flexible packaging and sachets to rigid containers, plastics are indispensable. Companies in this segment may face a difficult choice between passing on costs to consumers or absorbing the impact, potentially affecting margins.

The home appliances sector, with an 18% share of plastic consumption, is also likely to feel the heat. Products such as refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines rely heavily on plastic components, and rising costs could lead to price increases or margin compression.

In the automotive sector, plastics account for roughly 16% of inputs, including dashboards, seats and under-the-hood components. With automakers already navigating volatile commodity prices, higher plastic costs add another layer of pressure.

The construction and housing segment, which uses about 15% of plastics, particularly PVC, could see project costs rise further. This comes at a time when developers are already dealing with elevated prices of steel, cement and other building materials.

Meanwhile, the medical industry, which consumes around 10% of plastics for products like syringes and containers, may also face cost pressures, although pricing sensitivity in healthcare could limit full pass-through.

The agriculture sector, accounting for another 10%, uses plastics in applications such as drip irrigation systems and greenhouse films. Higher input costs could affect affordability for farmers and slow adoption of modern farming techniques.

Industry sources and the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association indicate that while demand remains stable, sustained cost pressures could disrupt pricing strategies and profitability across the value chain.

With crude-linked volatility showing little sign of easing, analysts expect polymer prices to remain elevated in the near term. For plastic manufacturers and downstream industries alike, the challenge will be balancing cost pass-through with demand sustainability in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

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