IndusInd Bank Q3 Results: Profit Declines Sharply Amid Rising Provisions

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a sharp fall in standalone net profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal, missing street expectations. Profit plunged to Rs 161 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 1,401 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected Rs 272 crore.

The lender turned a profit after a net loss of Rs 445 crore in the second quarter.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on advances and interest paid on deposits, fell nearly 13% YoY but rose 3% sequentially.

IndusInd Bank Q3FY26 Results (Standalone, YoY)

Net Interest Income down 12.7% at Rs 4,562 crore vs Rs 5,228 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,472 crore)

Net interest margin at 3.52% vs 3.93% (Estimate: 3.49%)

Profit down 88.5% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 1,401 crore (Estimate: Rs 272 crore)

Operating profit down 36% at Rs 2,307 crore vs Rs 3,599 crore

Provisions up 19.8% at Rs 2,089 crore versus Rs 1,743 crore

Gross NPA at 3.56% vs 3.6% (QoQ)

Net NPA flat at 1.04% (QoQ)

Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Anand, who took charge in late August 2025, following regulatory approvals and the resignation of the previous CEO due to accounting issues, said slippages continued from microfinance sector. He told analysts on a post-earnings call that the private lender does not expect to raise capital in the near future.

Shares of the Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank settled 1% lower at Rs 893.1 on the BSE, ahead of the results, compared to a 0.9% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is down 8% on a 12-month basis.

