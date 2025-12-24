IndiGo To Operate New Direct Delhi-London Heathrow Flights From February 2026 — Check Details

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced its new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow) which will commence operations from February 2, 2026.

The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.

IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.

The introduction of this new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from the National Capital, Delhi, after IndiGo’s recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.

IndiGo has already announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026.

Along with the international expansion from Delhi, as part of its further internationalisation, IndiGo has added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various points in India over the past 12 months.