IndiGo To Operate New Direct Delhi-London Heathrow Flights From February 2026 — Check Details
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced its new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow) which will commence operations from February 2, 2026.
The airline will fly five times a week on the route using its Boeing 787 aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, offering dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.
IndiGo already operates daily, direct flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow, and will now operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London.
The introduction of this new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from the National Capital, Delhi, after IndiGo’s recently launched flights to Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.
IndiGo has already announced the introduction of direct flights to Athens starting January 2026.
Along with the international expansion from Delhi, as part of its further internationalisation, IndiGo has added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various points in India over the past 12 months.
Schedule of flights between London and Delhi
According to the schedule, IndiGo flight (6E 0003) will operate from Delhi to London on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The flight will depart at 09:40 a.m. and arrive at 14:55 p.m.
The return flight, (6E 0004) from London to Delhi will run on the same days, departing at 17:15 p.m. and arrive at 08:15 a.m the next day (+1).
It should be noted that IndiGo has been allowed to operate five narrow body planes leased from Turkey only till March 2026 and no further extension will be given, according to aviation regulator DGCA. The watchdog had provided a clarification about the lease duration for aircraft taken by IndiGo from Turkey amid speculations that the airline has been given more time to use such leased planes.
Currently, IndiGo operates 15 foreign aircraft on wet/damp lease basis, including seven from Turkey.