IndiGo 'Back On Its Feet', Focus Now On What Led To This Crisis, Says CEO Pieter Elbers

Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers on Tuesday announced that the carrier’s operations are "fully stabilised", confirming that the airline is "back on its feet" following a major operational disruption that led to mass cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers.

In a direct address to customers, Elbers expressed a "profuse apology" for the distress caused by the cancellations. "We have let you down when a major operational disruption happened, and we're sorry for that," he stated.

The airline confirmed that its initial focus was on swiftly getting all stranded and delayed passengers to their destinations. Simultaneously, a "no questions asked" refund process was initiated, with "lakhs of customers" already receiving full refunds and the process continuing daily. Furthermore, teams have been working to return "most of the bags stuck at airports," with remaining deliveries expected soon.

Elbers detailed the rapid restoration of the flight network, which was undertaken "on a war footing". Starting from a low of only 700 flights on Dec. 5, the carrier steadily improved its schedule: 1,500 on Dec. 6, 1,650 on the Dec. 7, and over 1,800 on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.