IndiGo Crisis: Aviation Minister Says Operations Stabilising, Safety Intact, Strict Action Ahead
Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said operations are “stabilising fast” and reaffirmed that safety standards remain fully enforced. He stressed that IndiGo is being held accountable for planning failures and passenger inconvenience, with refunds, baggage tracing, and support measures under close supervision.
He said, "IndiGo disruptions are stabilising; all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. Airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry."
He also added, "DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance..."
Further, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked the airline to cut its schedule by 5% in an order dated Dec. 8.
This essentially means IndiGo will have to cut roughly about 115 flights from the 2,300 flights it operates daily. Following the fiasco that took place last week, IndiGo had somewhat returned to normalcy on Monday, orchestrating 1,800 flights.
In line with the directive, IndiGo has been asked to send a revised schedule by Dec. 10, 5 p.m. DGCA confirmed that it has observed "wide disruptions due to massive cancellations of flights" throughout November, with the aviation regulator pointing out that while the airline was apporved for 15,014 weekly departures, it only operated 59,438 flights during the entire month against an approved 64,346.
For IndiGo, the crisis erupted after the carrier failed to comply with the latest norms.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s aviation sector regulator, rolled out the second and final phase of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms in November. The first phase came into effect in July after a delay of nearly a year. The revised rules were meant to improve crew safety and rest hours, allowing increased weekly rest periods and changes in night duty norms