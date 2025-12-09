IndiGo Crisis: Aviation Minister Says Operations Stabilising, Safety Intact, Strict Action Ahead

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said operations are “stabilising fast” and reaffirmed that safety standards remain fully enforced. He stressed that IndiGo is being held accountable for planning failures and passenger inconvenience, with refunds, baggage tracing, and support measures under close supervision.

The minister added that DGCA has issued show-cause notices and launched a detailed probe, promising strict action.

He said, "IndiGo disruptions are stabilising; all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. Airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry."

He also added, "DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance..."