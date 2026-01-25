IndiGo Cancels Flights To Tbilisi, Almaty On Sunday Amid Tensions Around Iran

IndiGo on Sunday announced the cancellation of flights to Tbilisi and Almaty amid rising geopolitical tensions in and around Iran, which have led to widespread disruption across global aviation routes.

The airline in a post on social media platform X, said flights scheduled for Jan. 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty, along with their return journeys, have been cancelled.

As a follow up to our first advisory, and in view of the recent developments around Iran, we are making certain proactive changes to our flight schedules as part of our continued focus on safety.



IndiGo also cautioned that services operating on Jan. 26, 2026, to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent may face brief halts at Doha for refuelling. However, the airline clarified that no additional operational disruptions have been reported so far.

“In view of the ongoing situation around Iran, some of our flights may experience longer travel times or cancellations,” IndiGo said in a statement, urging passengers to check their flight status in advance and make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

The developments come as escalating geopolitical tensions in the region have begun to significantly impact global air traffic. Several international airlines have been forced to reroute, delay or cancel flights that typically pass through Iranian airspace — a crucial corridor connecting Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The current instability is being driven by heightened clashes between Iran and the United States, along with broader regional volatility. As a precautionary measure, aviation regulators and carriers are increasingly avoiding Iranian and neighbouring airspace, citing safety concerns, leading to longer flight times and operational challenges for airlines worldwide.

