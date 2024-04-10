Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar
The local currency strengthened by nine paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the U.S dollar.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking the fall in oil prices and bunched-up dollar inflows following the local holiday.
Money markets and foreign exchange were closed on Tuesday on the account of Gudi Padwa festivities.
The local currency strengthened by nine paise to open at Rs 83.22 against the US dollar. It closed at Rs 83.31 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Indian rupee is expected to rise to Rs 83.21 as dollar remained sideways and Asian currencies rose this morning," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors. "It would be a good opportunity for Importers to buy dollar to hedge their near term dollar payable positions."
"US Fed officials playing ping-pong leaving markets participants decide for themselves. The outcome of the inflation figures will set the tone of the market’s bets on the Fed, while today's FOMC minutes important to watch as well. DXY finds resistance at 104.85," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.10 will act as a support and Rs 83.35 as a resistance," he said.