IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 3.8% In January
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 4.1%.
India's industrial output grew by 3.8% in January, led by mining and electricity. January's Index of Industrial Production jump compares with a revised estimate of 4.25% in December, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecasted January IIP growth at 4.1%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output grew by 5.9%.
Manufacturing output expanded by 3.2%.
Electricity generation rose by 5.6%.
