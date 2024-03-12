NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 3.8% In January
ADVERTISEMENT

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 3.8% In January

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 4.1%.

12 Mar 2024, 05:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

India's industrial output grew by 3.8% in January, led by mining and electricity.

January's Index of Industrial Production jump compares with a revised estimate of 4.25% in December, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecasted January IIP growth at 4.1%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew by 5.9%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 3.2%.

  • Electricity generation rose by 5.6%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT