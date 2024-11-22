NDTV ProfitBusinessIIFCL In Talks With ADB And Korean Exim Bank To Raise $600 Million
ADVERTISEMENT

IIFCL In Talks With ADB And Korean Exim Bank To Raise $600 Million

So far, IIFCL has raised 50 billion yen from JICA, $1.9 billion from ADB and $195 million from the World Bank.

22 Nov 2024, 11:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The government has given the nod to IIFCL to raise funds via overseas green bonds.&nbsp;(Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash)</p></div>
The government has given the nod to IIFCL to raise funds via overseas green bonds. (Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash)

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Co. on Friday said it is currently in discussion with the Asian Development Bank and Korean Exim Bank to raise $600 million in blended finance to expand its investor base and lower the borrowing cost.

The discussions are in the advanced stage, and the agreement may be signed in December, IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar said on the sideline of an investors meet.

While IIFCL has the appetite to borrow the entire $600 million in one go, he said the availability of that much funds is contingent on the lending agency. So, around $200 million may come through this fiscal while the remaining may come in only in financial year 2025-26.

"As far as our appetite is concerned, we can go beyond $600 million. So, we can immediately raise all $600 million also, given lenders are able to provide us," he said.

ALSO READ

World Bank Explores Financing For NCRTC's RRTS Corridors
Opinion
World Bank Explores Financing For NCRTC's RRTS Corridors
Read More

Besides raising funds through blended finance, Jaishankar said the infrastructure financier will likely raise $200 million through external commercial borrowings by January.

"We are in touch with ADB, World Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency for fundraising via ECB route. The intent of overseas borrowings strategy is to ensure cost-effectiveness and long-term money. We are looking at 20-25 year tenor funds from multilateral resources," he said.

So far, IIFCL has raised 50 billion yen from JICA, $1.9 billion from ADB and $195 million from the World Bank. Additionally, the government has given the nod to IIFCL to raise funds via overseas green bonds, Jaishankar said.

"If we get the right premium and pricing for green bonds, we will go for that. Because we have enough sustainable projects, our appetite is very big for sustainable projects," he said.

ALSO READ

ADB Report Projects India To Face 24.7% GDP Loss By 2070 Due To Climate Change
Opinion
ADB Report Projects India To Face 24.7% GDP Loss By 2070 Due To Climate Change
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT