Hyderabad Tops Growth Charts Among Top Six Indian Cities, Says Knight Frank Report

Bengaluru follows as the second fastest-growing city, because of its exceptional talent pool and dynamic business ecosystem fuelling entrepreneurship.

19 Nov 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Hyderabad has emerged as fastest growing city among top six cities across various parameters like governance, socio-economic profile, real estate and physical infrastructure, according to Knight Frank India.

In its latest India Prime City Index report, Knight Frank India analysed the performance of six leading Indian cities across diverse growth parameters.

"Among them, Hyderabad stands out as the fastest-growing city, driven by robust infrastructure development, surging real estate demand, a rising population of UHNWIs and HNWIs, and proactive policy initiatives enhancing its socio-economic profile," the consultant said in a statement.

Bengaluru follows as the second fastest-growing city, because of its exceptional talent pool and dynamic business ecosystem fuelling entrepreneurship.

Mumbai-MMR maintains steady growth across all metrics, reaffirming its position as India's financial capital, and Delhi-NCR ranks highest for its superior physical infrastructure and governance.

"India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse is underpinned by the exceptional performance of a select group of cities that have transformed into economic and cultural hubs. Each of the six cities have distinct opportunities to accentuate sustainable and inclusive urban development in the country," Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India said.

Bengaluru ranks highest on socio-economic scale, Hyderabad in real estate sector growth and Delhi-NCR in physical infrastructure as well as governance capa­bilities.

Madhusudhan G, CMD of Sumadhura Group, said, "Hyderabad's strong IT and technology sector, paired with significant infrastructural development such as the Outer Ring Road and metro expansions, has enhanced connectivity and boosted economic activity."

"Investor-friendly policies and competitive property prices compared to cities like Mumbai or Delhi have further fueled this trend."

