HUDCO Agrees To Lend Rs 11,000 Crore For Amaravati Capital City Development

Housing and Urban Development Corp. Ltd., a navaratna central public sector enterprise, has come forward to lend Rs 11,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati greenfield capital city in Andhra Pradesh, the state government said on Monday. Municipal Minister P Narayana, who was in Delhi today, met with HUDCO chief executive Sanjay Kulshrestha and explained to him about the state's government's plans for Amaravati development.