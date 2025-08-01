ADVERTISEMENT
Honda Cars India Sales Up 3% In July
Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,050 units and exports at 3,474 units.
Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 3% year-on-year increase in total sales to 7,524 units in July.
Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,050 units and exports at 3,474 units.
"Demand remained subdued in July 2025, and we accordingly aligned our dispatches to ensure optimum inventory levels across our dealerships," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said in a statement.
With the upcoming festive season around the corner, the company is optimistic about an uptick in demand, he added.
Opinion
Trump's Auto Tariffs Rile Hyundai, Nissan, Honda Stocks; Tata Motors To Face Brunt?
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT