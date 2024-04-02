NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHindustan Copper Metal Concentrate Output Grows 11%; Ore Production Up 13% In FY24
Hindustan Copper Metal Concentrate Output Grows 11%; Ore Production Up 13% In FY24

Hindustan Copper Ltd reported an 11% increase in metal concentrate production and a 13% increase in ore production in FY24.

02 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST
(Source: Hindustan Copper/ X account)

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Tuesday said its metal concentrate production rose 11% year-on-year to 27,404 tonne during 2023-24.

The company has achieved ore production of 3.78 million tonne in FY24, registering a 13% increase year-on-year.

"During FY24, metal in concentrate production of 27,404 tonne was the highest in last five years... and ore production of 3.78 million tonne (was the) highest in last four years," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said its flagship unit Malanjkhand copper project in Madhya Pradesh achieved 18% higher ore production and 9.4% higher MIC production year-on-year.

The Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan achieved 11% higher ore production and 17.3% higher MIC production compared to last year.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, under the Ministry of Mines, is the only company in India engaged in mining of copper ore, and owns all the operating mining lease of copper ore.

