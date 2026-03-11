HDFC ERGO General Name Parthanil Ghosh As MD And CEO; To Take Charge From April 16

HDFC Ergo General has named Parthanil Ghosh their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, reported Bloomberg. Ghosh will be succeeding Anuj Tyagi, who has been leading the company in recent years.

The appointment is set to take effect from April 16, 2026. The decision weas approved by the company's board of directors and is subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and other required clearance.

Ghosh brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services and insurance industry, including over 16 years in the general insurance segment across diverse roles.

He became part of HDFC ERGO in 2016 after the company's merger with L&T General Insurance and was elevated to the position of Executive Director in May 2025.

Over the years, he has played a significant role in strengthening the insurer's retail business while building capabilities across several areas, including commercial insurance, crop insurance, underwriting, reinsurance strategy, claims management and digital operations.

Ghosh was also closely involved in major integration efforts, notably the merger of Apollo Munich Health Insurance with HDFC ERGO, which helped create a unified operating platform for the organisation.

Backed by HDFC Bank and ERGO International AG, HDFC ERGO is one of India's prominent private sector general insurers, offering a wide range of products across health, motor, travel, agriculture, property and liability insurance.

The insurer has also been accelerating its digital transformation, with a growing share of customer interactions and claims intimation now taking place through digital platforms.

