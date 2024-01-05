HDFC Bank Loan Book Rises To Rs 24.69 Lakh Crore In Q3
As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew around 111% over Dec. 31, 2022 and around 3% over Sept. 30, 2023.
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday said its loan book increased to Rs 24.69 lakh crore in the December quarter as against Rs 15.2 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
The figures for the period ended December 31 include the operations of erstwhile HDFC Ltd, which amalgamated with and into HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023 and hence are not comparable with those of the corresponding period of the previous year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's commercial and rural banking loans grew around 31.5% over Dec. 31, 2022 and around 6.5% over Sept. 30, 2023. The corporate and other wholesale loans, excluding non-individual loans of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd, grew around 11% over Dec. 31, 2022.
The bank's advances grew around 60.7% year-on-year, and around 3.8% quarter-on-quarter, it said.
The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 22.14 lakh crore as of Dec. 31, a growth of around 27.7% over Rs 17.33 lakh crore year-on-year and a growth of around 1.9% over Rs 21.72 lakh crore as of Sept. 30.
With regard to Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits, it said they aggregated to approximately Rs 8.3 lakh crore as of Dec. 31, 2023, a growth of around 9.5% over the year-ago period.
In a separate filing, public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) it has posted a 13.41% growth in advances to Rs 8.6 lakh crore in the December quarter.
Total advances stood at Rs 7.6 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year.
The bank's deposits rose a tad lower at 6.34% to Rs 10.67 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 10 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.
As a result, the total business of the bank increased 10.68% to Rs 22.94 lakh crore at the end of Dec. 31, 2023, it added.