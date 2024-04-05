Greaves Retail Enters Tech Transfer Pact With EV Parts Maker Tsuyo

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGreaves Retail Enters Tech Transfer Pact With EV Parts Maker Tsuyo
Greaves Retail has partnered with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers.

05 Apr 2024, 07:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Greaves Electric Mobility (Source: Official Company Website)</p></div>
Greaves Electric Mobility (Source: Official Company Website)

Greaves Retail on Friday said it has entered into a strategic technology transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers.

The collaboration with Tsuyo would include the transfer of technology and know-how related to electric motors, wound motors, and controllers specifically designed for these vehicles.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler vehicle segment, the company said.

Greaves Retail CEO Narasimha Jayakumar said, "Together, we are poised to revolutionise the L3 segment, delivering unparalleled solutions that empower individuals and businesses."

