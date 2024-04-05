Greaves Retail Enters Tech Transfer Pact With EV Parts Maker Tsuyo

Greaves Retail on Friday said it has entered into a strategic technology transfer pact with EV parts maker Tsuyo Manufacturing to manufacture components for low-speed three-wheelers..The collaboration with Tsuyo would include the transfer of technology and know-how related to electric motors, wound motors, and controllers specifically designed for these vehicles..The agreement marks a significant milestone in Greaves Cotton's commitment to advancing its presence in the low-speed electric 3-wheeler vehicle segment, the company said..Greaves Retail CEO Narasimha Jayakumar said, "Together, we are poised to revolutionise the L3 segment, delivering unparalleled solutions that empower individuals and businesses."