Glenmark, Ichnos Sciences Form Alliance For New Drug Discovery In Cancer Treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said,"...through IGI, we are confident of getting closer to our quest to develop a novel cancer drug for the world. Additionally, this will also enhance shareholder value by optimising the cost of development." Ichnos Glenmark Innovation President and CEO Cyril Konto said, 'Ichnos

Glenmark Innovation is a collaborative venture backed by a strong, collective pipeline of novel multi specifics and small molecules.' The alliance seeks to accelerate drug development by combining technologies, expertise, and forces while leveraging Glenmark's footprint in India, he said, adding, "We look forward to joining hands with other like-minded entities, including biotech companies and academia."

IGI will leverage the capabilities of its three global centres of innovation with over 150 scientists. These centres comprise Ichnos' headquarters in New York, which is focused on clinical development; the biologics research centre in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Glenmark's small molecule research centre at Mahape in Mumbai, the statement said.