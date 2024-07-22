Gensol Engineering Wins Rs 600-Crore Solar Projects In Gujarat
Gensol Engineering Ltd. has emerged as the winning bidder for 116 megawatt solar projects in Gujarat for Rs 600 crore.
These projects will be allocated across 27 diverse locations, all under the ambit of Paschim Gujarat Vij Co., the state electricity distribution company, according to the exchange filing on Monday.
These projects aim to achieve feeder-level solarisation and are expected to be functional within 12 months from the issue of the letter of award, it said.
Solarising agricultural feeders involves installing solar projects at the feeder level to meet the annual power needs of agricultural loads. This can be done either by using already separated feeders or those primarily dedicated to agriculture from a distribution substation, the filing said.
Earlier, the renewable energy provider also received a battery storage project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. for Rs 1,340 crore. The project will provide 250 MW of energy for two charge/discharge cycles per day.
Gensol Engineering is a major player in the renewable energy sector. It specialises in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction services, along with electric mobility solutions.