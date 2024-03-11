NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGE Aerospace Inks Flight Operations Software Contract With Air India
GE Aerospace Inks Flight Operations Software Contract With Air India

11 Mar 2024, 07:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: Air India's X account)</p></div>
(Image Source: Air India's X account)

GE Aerospace on Monday said it has signed a flight operations software contract with Air India.

"This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as Air India becomes the first enterprise in India to adopt GE's FlightPulse pilot app together with Safety and Fuel Insight for its entire group," it said in a release.

With safety insight, the release said, Air India will have access to advanced analytics and real-time data monitoring to enhance safety measures and ensure optimal performance across its fleet.

The fuel insight will provide Air India with comprehensive fuel efficiency solutions, it added.

