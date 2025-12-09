Gautam Adani Lauds Chess Star Praggnanandhaa For Conquering FIDE Circuit 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday hailed the achievements of Indian chess players, praising Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his triumph in the FIDE Circuit 2025 and his qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament

In a post on X, Adani wrote, "Unstoppable. Unbreakable. World-Class. Heartiest congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for conquering the FIDE Circuit 2025 and sealing his spot in the 2026 Candidates!"

Adani praised Praggnanandhaa’s impressive performance throughout the FIDE Circuit. He is now among the elite players contending for the World Chess Championship.

Adani also made note of the women champions making history. "With Divya Deshmukh, Humpy Koneru, and Pragg’s own sister Vaishali all qualifying for the Women's Candidates, India has truly arrived at the pinnacle of the sport."