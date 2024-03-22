NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGaruda Aerospace Unveils Border Patrol Surveillance Drone
ADVERTISEMENT

Garuda Aerospace Unveils Border Patrol Surveillance Drone

Garuda Aerospace, with backing from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has unveiled a surveillance drone called Trishul.

22 Mar 2024, 07:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Source: Garuda Aerospace Website)</p></div>
(Source: Garuda Aerospace Website)

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace, backed by Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has launched a border patrol surveillance drone, Trishul, the company said on Friday.

The surveillance drone can be used for monitoring people movement, natural calamities and assessing traffic, among other things.

Equipped with a variety of sensors including high-definition cameras, infra-red and radar, Trishul can provide data regarding speed and safety threats, Garuda Aerospace said in a release here.

"The launch of Trishul exemplifies our commitment to building a sustainable drone ecosystem, with products and services that set new benchmarks. Trishul makes way for uninterrupted access to critical real-time information and enables prompt decision-making," Garuda Aerospace Founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT